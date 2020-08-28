e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Odisha civil services (Main) 2019 exam postponed to November due to Covid-19 pandemic

Odisha civil services (Main) 2019 exam postponed to November due to Covid-19 pandemic

The OPSC said the exams will now be held in the month of November, 2020 subject to the then instructions and guidelines of the government.

education Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:10 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has not been in favour of holding competitive examinations in the state because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has not been in favour of holding competitive examinations in the state because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI)(ANI)
         

The Odisha Public Service Commission on Friday announced postponing the Odisha Civil Services (Main) written examination to November due to the restrictions imposed by the state government on account of Covid-19 pandemic.

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally stands at 94,668

In a notice, OPSC said due to an unprecedented epidemiological crisis triggered by Covid-19, “the OCS-19 Main written examination scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 2020 has been deferred and shall be conducted tentatively in the month of November, 2020 subject to the then instructions and guidelines of the government.”

The commission said the exact date and time of examination shall be notified later.

The notice further asked the candidates to visit the website of the Commission at www.opsc.gov.in regarding important notices and also keep track of publication of various notices to this effect in the leading local daily newspapers.

tags
top news
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
Over 400 million poor now have access to banks: Finance ministry
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
6 non-BJP states file review petition in SC for NEET, JEE postponement
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits
Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case
Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case
‘No room’: Trains bound for Mumbai, Delhi are running jam-packed
‘No room’: Trains bound for Mumbai, Delhi are running jam-packed
Can Musk’s Neuralink ease depression, treat brain injuries? Update today
Can Musk’s Neuralink ease depression, treat brain injuries? Update today
Rajnath Singh reviews prep for Aero India-2021 amid Covid-19
Rajnath Singh reviews prep for Aero India-2021 amid Covid-19
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In