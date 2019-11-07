Odisha government announces Rs 1,000 crore plan for modernising SCB Medical College in Cuttack

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:59 IST

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,000 crore package for modernising and revamping of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The announcement came after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan (Odisha Secretariat) with SCB authorities, heads of the department and student representatives on the overall development and welfare of the patients in the medical institute.

Patnaik lauded doctors for their services at the government-run SCB Medical College and Hospital and said that state-of-the-art and the 3,000-bed integrated hospital will be created with the latest medical facilities.

“SCB Medical College and Hospital has been serving the people of Odisha for many years. It has produced brilliant doctors who have served and continue to serve patients not only in Odisha but across the globe. They are the pride of our state. It is now upon us to transform this great institution into a world-class facility,” Patnaik said.

“We will create a state-of-the-art 3,000 bedded integrated hospital equipped with latest medical facilities. We should be able to compare ourselves with the best in the country. In fact, our transformational goal should be AIIMS plus,” he added.

Patnaik further said, “This will involve a substantial cost to the people of the state -- Rs 1,000 crore, but it will result in a transformation where no person from Odisha will be forced to go outside the state for medical treatment.”

The Chief Minister said that the government will create an ecosystem with the best accommodation and recreational facilities for both doctors and students for supporting the SCB Medical College and Hospital. “It shall be such that medical professionals settled outside will aspire to come and serve here,” he outlined.

“It is my dream that every person in Odisha should have access to high quality, affordable healthcare. It is in this context that the state government has been investing heavily in the health sector,” he added.

Patnaik said that the state government is in the process of developing more than 10 medical colleges.

“I understand that SCB ranks 14th in the country. With your commitment, dedication, hard work and the full support of the state government, I am sure you will make it rank among the top three,” he stressed.