Monday, Oct 07, 2024
Odisha government regularises services of 9,200 junior teachers

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Oct 07, 2024 10:09 AM IST

The School and Mass Education Department communicated the decision to the Director of Elementary Education on Saturday.

The Odisha government regularised the services of 9,200 junior teachers engaged in primary and upper primary schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, according to an official document.

As per the career advancement policy of the teachers, the junior teachers (schematic), also called Sikshya Sahayaks and junior teachers (contractual), have been regularised against the post of Level-V (A) of the elementary teachers cadre after completion of six years of continuous and satisfactory service, the department said.

Also read: Odisha govt recruits more than 16,000 junior teachers in single day, appointments made in all 30 districts

In no case, untrained junior teachers and those who have not qualified for the Odisha Teachers' Eligibility Test (OTET) will be regularised, it said.

On Saturday, the state government also gave appointment letters to 16,009 newly recruited junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools under various schemes.

Also read: Change in colour of Odisha high school uniform kicks up a row

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi handed over some of the appointment letters during a function at Kalinga Stadium here in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

