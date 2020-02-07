Odisha launches second edition of State skill competition

education

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:57 IST

Odisha government on Friday launched the second edition of State skill competition ‘Odisha Skills 2020’ here.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Head of Aerostructure and Aero Engine, Masood Hussiany, and Minister of Skill Development, Premananda Nayak.

The State-level competition will be held on April 28-30, 2020. Around 15,000 students have registered for the competition. The competition will be conducted in 46 skills across 6 sectors and the winner will represent the State in the national skills competition ‘India Skills’ and the Indian winner will represent the country in the ‘World Skills Shanghai’ competition in 2021.

Speaking to media, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Odisha Skills Development, said: “Odisha government has launched ‘Odisha Skills 2020’. This is basically a run-up to or with an aim to be part of the ‘World Skills’ competition, which is going to be held in Shanghai in 2021. We have set the target of getting 12 medals for the country in the world competition.”