e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Odisha launches second edition of State skill competition

Odisha launches second edition of State skill competition

The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Head of Aerostructure and Aero Engine, Masood Hussiany, and Minister of Skill Development, Premananda Nayak.

education Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Odisha
(HT File)
         

Odisha government on Friday launched the second edition of State skill competition ‘Odisha Skills 2020’ here.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Head of Aerostructure and Aero Engine, Masood Hussiany, and Minister of Skill Development, Premananda Nayak.

The State-level competition will be held on April 28-30, 2020. Around 15,000 students have registered for the competition. The competition will be conducted in 46 skills across 6 sectors and the winner will represent the State in the national skills competition ‘India Skills’ and the Indian winner will represent the country in the ‘World Skills Shanghai’ competition in 2021.

Speaking to media, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Odisha Skills Development, said: “Odisha government has launched ‘Odisha Skills 2020’. This is basically a run-up to or with an aim to be part of the ‘World Skills’ competition, which is going to be held in Shanghai in 2021. We have set the target of getting 12 medals for the country in the world competition.”

tags
top news
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya detained for pro-CAA rally in Kolkata
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya detained for pro-CAA rally in Kolkata
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Coronavirus vaccine: Indian-origin scientist leads team of researchers
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Two patents in bag, invite from NASA, but this Bihar boy wants to do big for India
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
Skoda teases first sketches of the all-new 2020 Octavia RS iV
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News