Odisha State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant and Manager on offer

Odisha State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020: 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant and Manager on offer

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant and Manager at the bank.

education Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Odisha State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Odisha State Cooperative Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Banking Assistant and Manager on its official website. The online registration process had started on March 20, 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the positions online at rcsodisha.nic.in on or before April 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 786 vacancies of Banking Assistant and Manager at the bank. Out of which, 267 vacancies are for Assistant Manager, 485 for Banking Assistant, and 34 for System Manager.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and SEBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while for SC/ST category applicants; the registration fee is Rs 600.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager and Banking Assistant: A candidate should be a graduate in any discipline and should have proficiency in computer application.

System Manager: Candidates should have completed MCA, Btech with Computer Science or IT from a recognized University with minimum of 60 percent marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

