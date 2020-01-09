Odisha to ask its teachers to take extra classes for class 10 students during summer vacation

education

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:25 IST

In an effort to increase pass percentage in matriculation examination, Odisha school and mass education department is planning to ask school teachers to take extra classes for students during summer vacation.

School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the government is taking measures to provide quality education to students. Schools will deploy teachers on rotational basis to take classes for students who are weak in studies during summer holiday that begins from May till mid-June.

“Even during summer vacation, teachers do come to schools on rotation duty. These teachers would take extra classes.

Under the ‘Zero Fail’ mission, we want to make sure that all schools in Odisha attain 100 per cent results. The regular pace of the syllabus is hampered if teachers pay extra attention to weak students during the academic session. To solve this problem, we have come up with this idea which will ensure that the weaker students catch up with the bright ones,” said Dash, adding that retired teachers have been appointed to take classes in schools which are facing a shortage of teachers.

He said during the summer vacation, teachers of high schools will undergo special training under the ‘Utkarsh’ programme for Class IX students.

In 2019, 70.78 per cent of the matric examinees in Odisha had cleared the exam triggering concern over the falling standard of education in schools. Last year not a single matric examinee could pass the exam in 82 high schools, a record so far. With pass percentage rates going down(from 83 per cent in 2016 to 76 per cent in 2018), last year the department had decided to stop the annual increment of the headmasters and teachers of the government or government-aided high schools where not a single students passed. Disciplinary proceedings too were initiated against the teaching staff of the schools.

The minister further said science and book exhibitions are being held for school students to increase their creativity. Science and Math kits have been provided to high school students to increase their knowledge about science and its application.