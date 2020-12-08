e-paper
Home / Education / Oil India Limited officer admit card released, here’s how to download

Oil India Limited officer admit card released, here’s how to download

The Oil India Limited has released the admit card for the officer recruitment exam, on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card online at oil-india.com

education Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Oil India Limited officers exam admit card out
Oil India Limited officers exam admit card out
         

The Oil India Limited has released the admit card for the officer recruitment exam, on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download their admit card online at oil-india.com. The admit card will be available on the website till December 25, 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of superintendent medical officer, engineer and manager in Grade C, 42 vacancies of senior officer and senior medical officer in Grade B and two vacancies of physiotherapy and confidential secretary in Grade A. The online applications were invited between October 1 and 30.

Direct Link to download admit card

How to download OIL Officer admit card 2020:

Visit the official website- oil-india.com

Go to its career sections

Click on Current openings

A link will be displayed to download admit card

Click on it and you will be redirected to a new page

Click on login

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your OIL officer admit card will be released.

