OJEE Counselling 2024: Mock seat allotment results to be out today, here’s how to check on ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEE) will be releasing the mock seat allotment results today, July 18. As per the schedule, the results will be declared at 5pm. Candidates who registered and filled out their choices on July 16 will be able to check the OJEE mock seat allotment results on the official website at ojee.nic.in. OJEE Counselling 2024: To check the mock seat allotment results, candidates will need to enter details such as their Application Number and Password. (HT file image)

Notably, the counselling is being done for BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/ALL BCAT/Int M.Sc programs.

Once the mock seat allotment results are out, candidates will be given the choice lock facility from July 19 to 20, 2024 using their password.

Following this, the reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 21 to July 22, 2024.

The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on July 23, 2024, by 5 pm.

Registrations for OJEE Counselling 2024 began on July 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, the mock seat allotment results for MTECH/MARCH/ MPLAN/ MBA/MCA/MSc. Comp Sc. courses will be released on July 20, 2024, and choice locking will be activated from July 21 to 22, 2024.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on July 26, 2024.

OJEE COUNSELLING 2024: HERE’S HOW TO CHECK MOCK SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULTS

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the OJEE Counselling 2024 mock seat allotment results link.

Enter the credentials in the space provided to log in.

The OJEE Counselling 2024 mock seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and verify the details.

Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.