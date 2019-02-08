ONGC Recruitment 2019: Apply online for 900 vacancies before February 15, check important dates, eligibility, direct links

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) India has invited applications for recruitment of over 900 vacancies in different posts at various regions. ONGC is hiring for posts like non-executive, trainee and class III and IV.

The notifications were issued in the last week of January and the application process had begun on the same day. However, the last date to apply for the vacancies is near. The selections process for the recruitments include Computer based test (CBT), skill test (physical measurement test/ physical efficiency test/ typing test etc) .

ONGC Industrial Training

ONGC has invited applications from the candidates interested in 1 year of industrial training from the eligibile chartered accountant trainee and cost accountant trainees. Selected candidates will be provided with a stipend of 15,000 per month. The last date of application is February 15, 2019.

Candidates must have passed the intermediate examination of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Minimum marks required in 12th – 60 %. There are a total of 50 seats.

The training will be conducted at various locations like Delhi, Mumbai, Hazira, Uran, Kolkata, Bokaro, Chennai, Dehradun, Karaikal(Pondicherry), Ankleshwar, Mehsana, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Cambay, Jodhpur, Rajahmundry, Sibsagar, Jorhat, Agartala, Silchar, Kakinada.

Candidates will have to mail their application form at cmatrainees@ongc.co.in and at catrainees@ongc.co.in for students of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, respectively. Candidates can download the application from the ONGC website or click here to download the same.

ONGC Agartala

ONGC Agartala is hiring for 85 non-executive posts.The last date to apply is February 19, 2019. There are a total of 26 posts including assistant technicians in mechanical, electronics and production, junior assistants, junior assistant technicians, medical assistants, junior fireman and many other. Interested candidates can click on the ‘New Registration’ and apply online.

ONGC Gujarat

ONGC has invited applications for filling up of 737 vacancies for various non-executive posts. The posts include technical assistants, assistant technician, security supervisors, junior technical assistant, junior assistants, junior fireman etc. The last date to apply is February 20, 2019.

ONGC Rajasthan Kutch – Onland Exploratory

ONGC Rajasthan Kutch – Onland Exploratory has invited applications for recruitment of 10 non-executive posts. Last date to apply is February 20, 2019.

ONGC Chennai

ONGC Chennai has invited applications for the 86 posts of Class III and IV. The posts include assistant technician, junior technical assistant, junior fireman etc. The last date to apply is February 20,2019.

The selection of the candidates shall be done through a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Physical Standards Test/Physical Efficiency Test/Typing Test/ Driving Test wherever applicable. The candidates have to qualify at each stage separately.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 09:06 IST