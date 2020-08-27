Open-book exams: DU to ask students to bring answer sheets, gadgets

education

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:58 IST

Delhi University will ask students to get their own sheets of paper to write answers during the physical open-book exams (OBE) scheduled from September 14. It will also allow the undergraduate and postgraduate students to take their electronic gadgets such as cellphones, laptops or tablets into the examination halls.

The university, on Wednesday, filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court saying that it would conduct a second phase of open-book exams, for the students who did not appear in the first phase held from August 10 to August 31, in both the online and offline (physical test at the university centre) mode.

It said that students can take the exams at the examination centre in Delhi or online (if they cannot travel due to the pandemic).

Mentioning the norms that will be followed during the physical exams, the University in its affidavit said, “The students for both the mode of examinations i.e. physical or ICT (Information and Communication Technology) based activities shall answer the questions on plain/ruled A4 size paper and shall use their own papers for writing their answers... There will be no physical assistance during examinations in the college and Departments. All required stationary to be used for examinations shall have to be arranged by students for examinations. [sic]”

Besides, stationary, face masks and sanitiser and electronic gadgets will also be allowed inside the exam centres.

“All electronic gadgets shall be permissible during examinations. Question papers may be sent on WhatsApp or email during examinations instead of printed paper. However, students can submit their request to get the physical question paper for examinations to the college/department as per date sheet [sic],” the affidavit added.

DU dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said that students will be asked to brings answer sheets to ensure minimum contact. “It will not be possible to sanitise the answer scripts. Also, gadgets will be required to access question papers and study material for the open-book exams,” he said.

The second phase of examinations will be conducted for final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including those enrolled in the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), who have either not written the exams or have failed to upload/submit the scanned images of the answer scripts in the first phase. Besides, students in the PWD (persons with disabilities) category, who had appeared in the first phase of examination but wish to improve their performance in selected papers, can attend the second phase of examinations.

Teachers said that most students will still prefer to appear in exams remotely, if given an option. Pankaj Gupta, an assistant professor at Rajdhani College, said, “How will students bring all their study material for open-book exams to the exam centre? It’s not also possible to get everything on mobile phones. They will have to get laptops or iPads with study material on them. This won’t serve the purpose at all. A majority of the students who could not appear in the first phase of exams are those who did not have gadgets.”

Students are still not sure about the feasibility of physical exams. Sangeeta (who goes by her first name), a final-year student from a south Delhi DU college and a resident of Jharkhand said, “How will we travel to Delhi during a pandemic? I could not appear in the first phase because of the lack of Internet in my village. I do not know which option to opt for now.”

For visually challenged students, accessing study material during the exam will remain a challenge. Deepak Gupta, a visually impaired postgraduate student at St Stephen’s College, said that gadgets will not be useful for them without assistive devices. “We cannot read printed books. We use two types of devices. One is a laptop or netbook with a screen reader software and another is DAISY (digital accessible information system) players. These players have recorded study material. The colleges first have to provide them to us for the open-book exams along with a writer,” he said.