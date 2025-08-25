Odisha Public Service Commission has announced OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date. Candidates who want to appear for the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 can check the official notice on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date announced at opsc.gov.in, notice here

As per the official notice, the Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 on October 12, 2025. The detailed programme of the said examination shall be notified later.

The prelims exam will comprise of 2 compulsory papers of objective types (multiple choice questions) carrying a maximum of 200 marks each in the subjects). The Paper I and II will have 200 marks.

There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions except some of the questions where the negative marking shall be inbuilt in the form of different marks being awarded to the most appropriate and not so appropriate answer for such questions. There shall be four alternatives for the answers to every questions. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question shall be deducted as penalty.

It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Preliminary Examination for the purpose of evaluation. Therefore, a candidate shall be disqualified in case he or she does not appear in both the papers of Preliminary Examination.

Official Notice Here