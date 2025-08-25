Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date announced at opsc.gov.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 07:45 pm IST

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date have been announced. The official notice can be checked here. 

Odisha Public Service Commission has announced OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date. Candidates who want to appear for the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 can check the official notice on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date announced at opsc.gov.in, notice here
OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date announced at opsc.gov.in, notice here

As per the official notice, the Commission has decided to conduct the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2024 on October 12, 2025. The detailed programme of the said examination shall be notified later.

The prelims exam will comprise of 2 compulsory papers of objective types (multiple choice questions) carrying a maximum of 200 marks each in the subjects). The Paper I and II will have 200 marks.

There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions except some of the questions where the negative marking shall be inbuilt in the form of different marks being awarded to the most appropriate and not so appropriate answer for such questions. There shall be four alternatives for the answers to every questions. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question shall be deducted as penalty.

It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Preliminary Examination for the purpose of evaluation. Therefore, a candidate shall be disqualified in case he or she does not appear in both the papers of Preliminary Examination.

Official Notice Here

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
News / Education News / OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 date announced at opsc.gov.in, notice here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On