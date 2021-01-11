Orissa High Court puts the ball of school fee waiver in government's court
- Adjudicating three separate writ petitions in this matter, the two-judge bench of the Orissa High Court said the State government can direct private schools to reduce fees if it wishes to do so.
Putting the ball in the state government's court on the issue of reduction of fees of private schools, the Orissa High Court has asked it to take a decision on the basis of MoUs signed with the private schools.
Adjudicating three separate writ petitions in this matter, the two-judge bench of the Orissa High Court comprising chief justice S. Muralidhar and justice BR Sarangi said the State government can direct private schools to reduce fees if it wishes to do so. The petitioners including Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha and Sai International School Parents Forum had urged the state government to issue necessary orders to both private unaided and aided schools not to collect tuition fees for the lockdown period till actual commencement of classes in physical mode and not increase in fees in the academic session 2020-21.
"Given the limited scope of interference in the matters of this nature, the Court is not persuaded to further issue directions in the matter in light of the MoU arrived at between 14 educational institutions in Odisha on the question of fee waiver during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic," the order said referring to the agreement on fee waiver reached upon by 14 schools.
Over the last few months, 14 private schools had signed an MoU with the state government on fee waivers. According to the MoU, 26 % for school fees was to be waived for annual fees above ₹1 lakh per annum, 25 % for school fees from ₹72,001 to ₹1 lakh per annum, 20% for school fees from ₹48,001 to ₹72,000 per annum, 15% for school fees from ₹24,001 to ₹48,000 per annum, 12% for school fees from ₹12,001 to ₹24,000 per annum and 7.5% for the fee range between ₹6,001 and ₹12,000 per annum. However, no waiver was agreed for school fees up to ₹6,000.
The HC however noted that fee structure must take into consideration the need to generate funds to be utilized for the betterment and growth of the educational institution, the betterment of education in that institution, and to provide facilities necessary for the benefit of the students.
