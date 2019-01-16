OTET exam cancelled after question paper leaked, viral on social media, check details here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) cancelled the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) over alleged leak of question paper that went viral on social media. BSE ordered a probe after its question paper leaked on social media on Wednesday.

“This was an unfortunate incident. We were forced to cancel the exams of both the sittings after the question paper leak. We have ordered a probe into the incident. The new dates of reexamination will be announced soon,” said Board of Secondary Education (BSE) president Jahan Ara Begum.

The OTET question paper of first sitting went viral on the social media while the exam was going on Wednesday. The exam was scheduled to be held in two shifts. The second shift exam was then postponed until next notification is released.

A notice issued by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) then ordered the exam centres to postpone the OTET paper 2 second sitting exam until further notification.

Students on social media showed their anger on the question paper leak. “What is going on. We have been preparing for the exam for months and the question is leaked,” a candidate wrote on Facebook.

“We had prepared for months to appear for the examinations. But, it went in vain. The government should act against the culprits for uploading the question papers on social media,” said another candidate.

A staggering 1.12 lakh aspiring teachers were scheduled to appear for the OTET exam in 250 examination centres across the state.While the first shift of the exam was conducted from 10 am to 1230 pm, the second was scheduled for 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 15:23 IST