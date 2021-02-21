Outfit in Kerala wants exam on 'cow science' scrapped
The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad has sought to cancel the national-level voluntary online exam on 'gau vigyan' (cow science), saying it was an attempt to spread superstition and to saffronise the education sector in the country.
The parishad, a progressive outfit in the state conceived as a people's science movement, asked civil society to disregard a recent directive issued to all Vice-Chancellors by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to encourage students to take up the exam organised by Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA).
The Central government had, on January 5, announced the gau vigyan to be held on February 25 in a bid to generate interest among students and general public about the native breed of cow and its benefits.
"It's condemnable and shocking that the UGC, an apex body of university education in the country, is encouraging the students to take part in an exam based on an unscientific text full of blunders," the Parishad said in a press release.
The Aayog had said the syllabus of the objective model exam would be recommended on the website of the RKA.
The parishad said there are so many nonsensical claims on the website which does not have any scientific backing. "The website contains claims that there are traces of gold in the milk of indigenous cows due to which its milk has a light yellowish tint. It also says the cow's milk protects humans from nuclear radiations and many more," the parishad said.
The parishad pointed out that the Article 51A (h) of the Constitution of India says it shall be the duty of every citizen to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. "It's a disgrace that a government agency in a country with a Constitution, which emphasis on scientific awareness, was associating in spreading superstitious propaganda," the organisation said.
The parishad, in a statement, said the move was part of a concerted effort to saffronise the country's educational process, which is supposed to be secular and scientifically based.
"This will embarrass Indian universities and the education system before the world," it said. The parishad asked the UGC to withdraw its letter to the universities and cancel the examination.
The RKA had said the exam would infuse curiosity into all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk. The RKA, which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was set up by the Centre in February 2019 and is aimed at conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here
- According to the revised schedule, the BCI will conduct the AIBE XVI examination on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the AIBE XVI was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outfit in Kerala wants exam on 'cow science' scrapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools in Puducherry to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer
- UCIL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- SHSB CHO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SDMC plans to use abandoned rail containers for running schools, dispensaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC LDC results 2020 declared at hssc.gov.in, here's direct link
- HSSC LDC results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC LDC recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEP reflects Modi govt's commitment toward empowerment of Indian languages: Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021 to be released on Feb 22
- RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021: The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: 2452 vacancies notified
- OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP PCS result 2019: Women's impressive show continues
- UP PCS result 2019: Of the total 434 candidates declared selected in PCS-2019, 128 (or 29.49 percent) are women candidates with 13 of them bagging the coveted posts of deputy collectors of which there were just 46 posts on offer this time, UPPSC officials share.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO interview call letter 2020 released, here's direct link
- SBI PO interview call letter 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can download their admit card for the SBI PO interview 2020 online at sbi.co.in on or before March 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UGC finalises draft for Indian, global institutions offering joint degrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'National curriculum should have chapters on history and culture of N-E region'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CET 2021 to held on July 7 and 8, says deputy CM CN Ashwath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox