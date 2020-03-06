e-paper
Outsiders charged by Kolkata's Rabindra Bharati University for obscene body markings

In one of the photographs that went viral, four women in yellow sarees were seen standing side by side with each of them showing one word from a line from a Tagore song written on the back.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:25 IST
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The authorities at Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) in Kolkata on Friday lodged police complaint against four young men and a young woman for allegedly entering the campus during pre-Holi celebrations on Thursdays and writing obscene words on their bodies with vermilion of different shades. The youths, who are all students from different colleges, live in Hooghly district.

Photographs of these people were uploaded on social media and it triggered strong reactions. In one of the photographs that went viral, four women in yellow sarees were seen standing side by side with each of them showing one word from a line from a Tagore song written on the back. The original words were however replaced with obscene ones.

RBU students rounded up the youths when they entered the campus on Friday afternoon. “They are all outsiders. We have lodged a police complaint. This is deplorable. Such a thing never happened in the history of RBU,” said vice -chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Roy Chaudhury.

The accused youths made contradictory statements. While some said they came to the campus on Friday to apologise, the others claimed the photographs seen on social media were morphed. Officers from Sinthee police station, where the complaint was lodged, took them away for questioning.

