Over 100 students of Jharkhand govt school fell sick due to ‘food poisoning’

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:30 IST

More than 100 girls, including 19 students writing their matriculation (class-10) and intermediate (class-12) exams, fell sick due to alleged food poisoning at a government-run residential school in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, officials said.

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Chaibasa complained of feeling nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and loose motion hours after consuming their night meal in the their hostel on Thursday night. The students alleged that they were served food cooked in afternoon.

By 9.30am, 15 students were admitted to Sadar hospital, Chaibasa. However, after half-an-hour, the number rose to 62. Finally, 106 students were brought to the hospital for treatment. Hospital authority, however, said condition of all students are stable.

Civil surgeon, West Singhbhum, Dr Manju Dubey said, “Out of 106 girls admitted in the hospital, 62 were administered saline and antibiotics. Six students, who were taking examination at SPG Mission school, were also brought and they are fine now.”

She said condition of all students are stable and some of the students might be released by the evening. She said a team has been sent to school for collecting samples of water and food.

Meanwhile, the West Singhbhum district administration has set up a three-member team for a thorough probe to the entire incident.

West Singhbhum deputy commissioner Arava Rajkamal said the team would submit its report in 48 hours.

“Doctors said the students suffered due to food poisoning. However, no casualty was reported. Health condition are normal of all students right now,” he said.

The DC said there are 414 girl students enrolled with the residential school and they are served food in batches.

“There might be problem in food served to few batches. We are also verifying the allegation of few students of serving the food prepared in afternoon. Food samples have been collected for testing,” Rajkamal said.

On 19 students, who are taking board examinations, the DC said, “There are 12 students who are taking class-10 board exams but they are mildly affected. They went to take the examination after taking certain medicines.”

He said there are seven students, who are writing their intermediate examinations in the second session, are admitted in the hospital.

“We had given them choice. If they are feeling well, they can write the examination. Otherwise, we will give them certificate that they are not physically well to write the exams. They would face no academic issue, as they can write the papers in next supplementary examination,” he said.

The DC said, “I don’t have the exact numbers. But, some of them went to write the examinations.”

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Chaibasa

Total students: 414

Students fell sick: 106

Number of class 10 examinees fell ill: 12

Number of class 12 examinees fell ill: 7