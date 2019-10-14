e-paper
Over 2,000 take literacy exam in Kerala’s capital

Sumathi Ammal and Dharani, both aged 85, were the senior-most candidates in the exam, conducted as part of the 'Aksharashree' project which is envisaged to find illiterates in the capital city and make them part of the Mission's continuing education programme or equivalency courses.

Thiruvananthapuram
Over 2,050 candidates, including five in their 80s, on Sunday appeared for the Aksharashree literacy exam conducted here, the state literacy mission authority said.

Sumathi Ammal and Dharani, both aged 85, were the senior-most candidates in the exam, conducted as part of the ‘Aksharashree’ project which is envisaged to find illiterates in the capital city and make them part of the Mission’s continuing education programme or equivalency courses.

Five people above the age of 80 appeared for the examination for the Aksharasree literacy programme, being implemented by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority and the city Corporation.

Besides Sumathi Ammal from Punchakkari and Dharani, from Kulathur, Kamalamma from Thiruvallam and Subhdramma of Thrikkanapuram, both aged 83, and Sarada (82) of Aarannoor participated in the exam, the Literacy Mission Authority said in a release.

Thaslima of Perunthanni is the youngest of the learners at 21.

The exam was in the form of ‘Mikavutsavam,’ a departure from the usual literacy exams.

About 2,050 learners from 74 Corporation wards appeared for the exam.

A total of 697 learners in 26 wards in Vattiyurkavu constituency will appear for Mikavutsavam later, the authority said.

The exam which was conducted for 100 marks tested the writing, reading and mathematical skills of the candidates.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 09:26 IST

