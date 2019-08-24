Over 700 North civic body schools to observe Child Safety Week

education

Over 700 schools under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will observe Child Safety Week between September 9-14. The Director (Education) on Tuesday ordered the schools to gear up for the event and adhere to the safety checklist as per the Minimum Standards of School Safety, 2017.

The civic body is undertaking the initiative along with Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

A 45-minute session on safe touch for students of classes four and five will also be conducted during the safety week. “All schools must conduct sessions on safe touch for class four and five students. However, in select schools, a resource person shall be appointed for the sessions,” the director said.

All schools have also been asked to conduct Safety Walks during the safety week with at least five members of the school safety committee. The school safety committee would comprise the head of school(HOS), four students, four parents from the school management committee, a senior teacher, a primary teacher, and a member of non-teaching staff. These safety walks would then be conducted on a monthly basis henceforth.

The civic body has directed the HOSs to constitute the committees within 10 days with a balanced representation from men and women wherever possible.

The education department said it would monitor the entire process and added that its district officials would visit at least five schools during the Child Safety Week. Five schools from each zone will also be issued appreciation letters depending upon the independent observation of officials.

