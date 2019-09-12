‘Padhe Lucknow’ campaign to be launched on October 1

education

Nearly 1.1 million (11 lakh) students of Lucknow will together take part in a monthly book reading session ‘Padhe Lucknow’ which will be launched on October 1. It will be a regular feature on the first day of the month.

Between 11 and 11.30am, students from class 6 to the university level will read books across the state capital. In case, the first day of the month is a Sunday or holiday, the session will be held on the following day, an official said.

Lucknow University vice chancellor, Prof SP Singh, who is the nodal officer for the campaign, said, “During the monthly book reading session, students and teachers will not be allowed to carry mobile phones. Both they will have the freedom to read all kinds of books, except newspapers and magazines. In the first phase, the students will read literature related to Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom struggle. They may (also) read any other book of their choice.”

The vice chancellor said each educational institution will be required to shoot a 30-second video, take pictures and upload the same on their school website as a proof of having complied with the Padhe Lucknow campaign.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who is chancellor of Lucknow University, has instructed vice-chancellor SP Singh to prepare a road-map for the campaign. Singh called a meeting of senior officials of the university on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

“We want students to be read instead of wasting time on mobile phones and the social media. The ‘Padhe Lucknow’ campaign is a novel initiative by the governor,” said Singh.

