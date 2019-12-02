e-paper
Pakistan Prime Minister vows to restore student unions with enforceable laws

On November 29, people from various walks of life, including students, rights activists and supporters, took to the streets across the country to join the Student Solidarity March for the restoration of student unions that have been banned since 1984.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2019 10:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP file)
         

In response to the nationwide Student Solidarity March, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his government would restore student unions with a “comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct”.

“We will establish a comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore and enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country,” The Express Tribune reported citing Khan as saying in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“Universities groom future leaders of the country and student unions form an integral part of this grooming.

“Unfortunately, in Pakistan universities’ student unions became violent battlegrounds and completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses,” he added.

The march in dozens of cities received messages of support from several political leaders and government officials.

