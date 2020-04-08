e-paper
Panel of VCs to chart out plan to curb academic loss

The seven member panel formed on the directions of UGC chief D P Singh will be headed by Central University of Haryana Vice Chancellor R C Kuhad.

education Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:17 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC building. (HT file)
Higher education sector regular University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed an expert group comprising several vice chancellors that will look at the academic loss incurred due to the coronavirus-inflicted lockdown and suggest ways to handle to deal with it in the coming session.

The seven member panel formed on the directions of UGC chief D P Singh will be headed by Central University of Haryana Vice Chancellor R C Kuhad.

It will also include the Vice Chancellor of Panjab University Raj Kumar, the Vice Chancellor of Banasthali Vidyapeeth Aditya Shastri, Vice Chancellor of Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Visshwavidyalaya Upinder Dhar, Prof A C Pandey , Director, Inter-University Accelerator Centre and top UGC officials.

In an order issued on Monday, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said several steps like continuing learning through online modes has been suggested to avoid the academic loss of our students.

“Nonetheless, in the current scenario a proper planning is needed to avoiod any delay in the conduct of examinations and also the start of academic session 2020-21,” the notification said.

Keeping in view the present scenario and future of students, the chairman UGC has constituted the expert committee to discuss issues related to examinations and academic calendar, the order said.

The expert committee would work under the guidance of UGC chairman Singh, it added.

The HRD ministry had decided on Saturday that an expert panel would come out with a plan to deal with the effects of the lockdown on higher educational institutions.

In addition, the HRD ministry has also formed a committee to promote online education and give suggestions regarding online examinations. The committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU.

