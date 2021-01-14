Panel to select VC of Puducherry Technological varsity formed
A three-member search committee was on Thursday set up to choose a candidate for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the newly created state-level Technological University.
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, established the committee. The committee would submit its recommendation to the government as soon as possible, a press release said.
Pondicherry Engineering College, established by Puducherry Administration in 1984, has been upgraded into a state-level Technological university through an Act adopted in the Territorial Assembly with the concurrence of the Centre.
The Act was notifiedon September 5 last bringing into existence the Technological University. This is the first state-level university in Puducherry which already has a Central University. The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Karaikal is the constituent institution of the Technological University, the release said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET PG 2021 exam date announced, check details
- According to the schedule, the NEET PG examination will be conducted in computer-based mode on April 18, 2021, at various centres spread across India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panel to select VC of Puducherry Technological varsity formed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021 registration ends on Jan 16, here's how to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE Main 2021 online at jeemain.nic.in. The last date to submit the registration fee is January 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO prelim results 2020 announced at ibps.in, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims recruitment exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in till January 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS PO prelim results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO prelims exam 2020 can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Presidency varsity students protest demanding resumption of academic activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand schools can collect fees from class 10, 12 students
- Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said "Schools for 10 and 12 were opened in the state from November 2. So the schools can take full fees only after this, only tuition fees will be taken before that period."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principals welcome decision to reopen schools for class 10, 12 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNVST Class 9 exam date 2021 revised, check details
- According to the notice, the NVS will conduct the class 9 JNVST examination on February 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patnaik exempts fees for students appearing in Board exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive transformation in field of education in last four years: UP Deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox