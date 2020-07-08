Parents in Rajasthan unhappy with govt order deferring school fees

education

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:28 IST

The state government has directed private schools to postpone fee collection till schools reopen. However, both parents and teachers expressed dissatisfaction with the government order on Wednesday.

The parents’ forum has expressed dissatisfaction with the government order saying the fees should be waived and not merely deferred.

Meanwhile, scores of teachers got together at Central Park with their call for justice for teachers.

In an order on Tuesday, the school education department said that school management cannot charge fees till all the schools reopen. Moreover, private schools will not be able to remove names of students who have not paid fees.

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said that the earlier order which had postponed fee collection by private schools till June 30 has been extended. All schools in the state have been ordered to remain shut till July 31.

He said schools will not be able to charge fees till they don’t reopen and orders in this regard have been issued.

The minister’s orders came after widespread protests by parents against private schools charging full fees even though schools are shut. Parents had held protests at several private schools in the city.

Parents have come together under the All Rajasthan Private Schools Parents’ Forum and have launched a ‘no school, no fee’ campaign.

Around half a dozen schools in Jaipur have announced fee relaxation of up to 20-25 percent after the protest by parents.

Sunil Yadav, president of the forum said, “We are not happy with the order. We don’t want deferment of fee but fee waiver,” he said.

“If schools reopen in the next two or three months and then demand fees from parents in bulk, how will we pay that all in one go?” he asked.

He said schools charging full fee was unjustified. “No classes are being held. The operational costs of schools have reduced in the lockdown period. There are no costs being incurred on transportation, electricity library, playground, labs or maintenance,” he said.

He said private schools were putting forward the argument that they have to pay salaries to teachers.

“The salary component of teachers will amount to just 25-35 percent of the total school expenses. Then why are they charging full fee,” said Yadav.

He said the government should direct the school managements to meet with parents and work out a solution that is acceptable to both. “Schools should talk to parents decide on an amount that is to be paid as fees and is acceptable to both,” he said.

A school teacher, Sanjeev Vaid, said the teachers had come together on the issue of salary. “Private schools are only giving us 50 percent salaries. Some have not paid teachers since the past two months,” he said.

Vaid said their request is to parents to continue to pay fees so that teachers get paid on time. “Our workload has increased due to online classes and we are trying our best to teach students and complete the syllabus.”

He said some 500 teachers from 20-25 private schools had gathered at the park and wanted to take out a procession till Statue Circle but were disbanded by police.