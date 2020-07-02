e-paper
Parents of NEET candidates in Middle East countries approach SC, seek postponement of exams

Parents of NEET candidates in Middle East countries approach SC, seek postponement of exams

Jul 02, 2020
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
New Delhi
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The parents of several NEET candidates, in the Middle East countries, approached the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday seeking directions to postpone the NEET examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition, filed in the apex court, sought directions to either set up National eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) examination centers abroad as well or postpone the exams.

Earlier, a similar petition was also filed in the Kerala High Court.

However, the Kerala High Court had dismissed the plea seeking directions to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allot centers for NEET exams overseas or postpone the exam until the COVID pandemic passes.

The high court’s decision had come on a petition filed by Abdul Azees, general secretary, Kerala Muslim Culture Centre, Qatar.

The NTA and the Medical Council of India (MCI) had told the high court that arranging examination centers for NEET exams abroad is not practical.

