Patna University Student Union election held peacefully with 58.5% polling

The Patna university student union ( PUSU ) poll was held peacefully on all the 46 polling booths on Wednesday. Altogether 58.5% votes were polled.

The total number of voters was 20330. The highest number of 84 % voting was recorded at the College of arts and crafts followed by 80 % in Women's training college.

Though the voting began 8 am, a large number of voters began reaching different colleges made polling booths much earlier. The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements at all places with deputation of heavy police force. Though some students tried to demonstrate near Patna college ground alleging political interference in the student union polls, they were pacified by the police.

Altogether there were 114 candidates in the fray for five seats of office bearers and 24 council member.Unfazed by the cloudy and cold weather, a large number of women voters queued up in the open ground of Patna Women's College ( PWC) waiting for their turn to participate in the democratic process.

The largest number of 4499 voters was at PWC and hence five polling booths were set up there.

However, the polling percentage at PWC was 47 though that in Magadh Mahila college was 65, said NK Jha, Dean of students welfare ( DSW ).

The counting began in high security at Patna science college and results expected by late evening.

The polling was held in 14 constituencies including ten colleges and four faculties. Polling percentage in other constituencies was - BN College - 53, Patna college - 60, Patna Science College - 65, Patna law college - 64, Patna training college - 66, Vanijya Mahavidyalay - 49, faculty of science - 51, faculty of social science - 44, faculty of humanities - 40, and faculty of commerce, education and law - 51, said DSW adding that no untoward incident was reported from any place.

