Patna University student union elections to be held on December 5

The election of Patna University students’ union (PUSU) will be held on December 5. Vice chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh announced the date on Friday.

Altogether 20278 students from 14 constituencies will participate in the democratic process for electing the office bearers of the PUSU. Nominations for the election will be filed from November 24 to 26 and details of its schedule will be declared within a couple of days. The last students union poll was held February 17, 2017.

The VC said, besides appointing separate observers for each constituency, some more new features would be introduced this year for making the poll process more transparent.

The dean of students welfare ( DSW ) NK Jha said that the 14 constituencies included 10 colleges - Patna Women’s College, Magadh Mahila college, Women’s Training College, BN College, Patna college, Vanijya Mahavidyalay, Patna Science College, Patna Training College, Patna Law College and College of Arts and Crafts and four faculties - science, social science, humanities and Commerce, education and law and the number of total voters is 20278. Jha said, nominations would be filed from November 24 to 26.

All students admitted in under graduate and post graduate courses including one year diploma course are eligible for voting while those in courses under distance education mode and certificates programmes would be excluded from the process, he said. The PU administration had earlier sent letter to the district administration seeking help in fair and peaceful conduct of the polls.

“ Now we are writing letters to DM and SSP of Patna for making available ballot boxes and adequate police force for the polls”, said DSW.

Khagendra Kumar, dean of education faculty was appointed as chief election officer while Ramashankar Arya, dean of humanities as advisor to central election committee, said DSW.

