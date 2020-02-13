e-paper
Patna University to have e-library cafeteria soon, VC lays foundation stone

Patna University to have e-library cafeteria soon, VC lays foundation stone

The e-library cafeteria will remain open 24 hours for the students where they can read books online and enjoy tea, coffee and snacks.

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 08:40 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Patna University’s vice-chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad on Monday laid foundation stone for construction of first-of-its kind e-library cum cafeteria in order to facilitate better academic culture among students

The e-library cafeteria will remain open 24 hours for the students where they can read books online and enjoy tea, coffee and snacks.

Professor Ravindra Kumar said, “The e-library will be constructed with an estimate expenditure of 12 lakh. It will have 20-25 computers in the first phase and sitting arrangements for the students. It will be connected to National Academic Depository which will allow the students to access millions of books. The library would remain open for 24 hours which will benefit hostel students particularly to access and prepare study material in the night as well.”

“The e-library is expected to get competed within five months and become fully functional from the new academic session. No other university in Bihar has such library till date,” he added.

Patna University has 100-year-old central library which has rich collection of 4 lakh volumes including textbooks, journals and periodicals.

Shreya Kumari, student of Darbhanga House, said, “I am excited to get e-library facility in the university as it will create conducive library culture. The initiative to add cafeteria with library will be get grand response as it will help us to stay and read in leisure time and also help in group study.”

