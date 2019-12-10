PGIMER releases MD/MS entrance exam results at pgimer.edu.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 09:36 IST

Postgraduate Institute of Medical education and research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the results of the MD/MS entrance exam on Monday, December 9, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at pgimer.edu.in.

The computer-based examination was conducted on November 30, 2019, in one shift – 10 am to 1 pm.

Candidates can check the result either from the official website or from the direct link given below.

Here’s the direct link to check the PGIMER MD/MS result.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘click here for the result of MD/MS held on 30.11.2019,’ appearing under the ‘Information for candidate’ section

3.Click on the link available to check the results

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your results will appear on the display screen

7.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.