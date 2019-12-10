e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

PGIMER releases MD/MS entrance exam results at pgimer.edu.in, here’s how to check

The computer-based examination was conducted on November 30, 2019, in one shift – 10 am to 1 pm.

education Updated: Dec 10, 2019 09:36 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PGIMER MD/MS entrance exam result. (Screengrab)
PGIMER MD/MS entrance exam result. (Screengrab)
         

Postgraduate Institute of Medical education and research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the results of the MD/MS entrance exam on Monday, December 9, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at pgimer.edu.in.

The computer-based examination was conducted on November 30, 2019, in one shift – 10 am to 1 pm.

Candidates can check the result either from the official website or from the direct link given below.

Here’s the direct link to check the PGIMER MD/MS result.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘click here for the result of MD/MS held on 30.11.2019,’ appearing under the ‘Information for candidate’ section

3.Click on the link available to check the results

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.Your results will appear on the display screen

7.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
Citizenship bill is dangerous turn, says US commission on religious freedom
Citizenship bill is dangerous turn, says US commission on religious freedom
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex CJI
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex CJI
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Man kills daughter, hacks body, dumps it in suitcase
Man kills daughter, hacks body, dumps it in suitcase
North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
North-eastern states up in arms against Citizenship Amendment Bill
US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34
US athlete Pete Frates who inspired ‘ice bucket challenge’ dies at 34
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
On The Record | Ex-CJI RM Lodha on Citizenship Bill, Telangana encounter
On The Record | Ex-CJI RM Lodha on Citizenship Bill, Telangana encounter
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahShweta Basu PrasadMarriage Story movie reviewKapil SharmaPGIMERDelhi FireShikhar Dhawan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News