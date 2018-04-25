Plea in HC seeks to re-allot exam centres for NEET candidates in TN

A petition was filed in the Madras High Court today seeking a direction to the CBSE for re-allotment of NEET examination centres for candidates from Tamil Nadu who were assigned centres outside the state.

First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose posted it for hearing tomorrow before a bench headed by Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh after a mention was made for taking up the matter urgently.

Petitioner S Kalimuthu Mylavan, an advocate, submitted that candidates who applied from Tamil Nadu were allotted NEET examination centres in other states and not according to their choice within the state as mentioned in their applications.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held across the country on May 6.

Stating that at the time of applying, candidates are required to give three examination centres as preferences, the petitioner submitted most of them had chosen three centres situated nearby in their respective states.

The petitioner further said candidates from southern districts of the state had been allotted centres in neighbouring Kerala.

He contended that most of the candidates who had applied were from rural areas and from poor families and may not be able to afford to spend for their stay in other states.

He prayed to the court to quash the April 18 public notice issued by Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts NEET, and for subsequent direction to re-allot examination centres for candidates from Tamil Nadu to those nearest to their residences within Tamil Nadu.