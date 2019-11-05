PM Modi to inaugurate 5th India International Science Festival at 4 pm today

education

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth India International Science Festival at 4 pm on Tuesday and address a gathering in Kolkata through video conferencing.

The announcement was tweeted by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“The prime objective of the festival is to instill scientific temper among people, showcase India’s contribution in the field of science and technology and encourage translation of its benefits to people. It aims to build a strategy for inclusive advancement of science and technology,” the PMO tweeted.

“Thus, the theme for this year’s festival is RISEN India - Research, Innovation, and Science Empowering the Nation,” it said in a follow-up tweet.

Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with several other Cabinet ministers and state science and technology ministers, dignitaries, scientists, academicians and government officials will be part of the event that will be held from November 5 to 8, according to an official statement.

The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019 is an annual event organised jointly by the science and technology-related ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), which is being held in Kolkata this year.

This is the fifth edition since its inception in 2015.

“IISF-2019 is a festival to celebrate the achievements of India’s scientific and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, farmers, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad,” the statement said.