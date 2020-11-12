e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda statue in JNU campus

PM Modi unveils Swami Vivekananda statue in JNU campus

Giving priority to one’s ideology over national interest has harmed the democratic system of the country a lot, he said in his address to students after unveiling the statue through video conferencing.

education Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 20:21 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in the JNU campus and asserted that people may have ideological differences but ideology should be seen supporting and not opposing the nation in matters of national interest.

Giving priority to one’s ideology over national interest has harmed the democratic system of the country a lot, he said in his address to students after unveiling the statue through video conferencing.

 

Jawaharlal Nehru University has long been considered a citadel of the Left, with student unions affiliated to it calling the shots in the campus.

The BJP and Hindutva groups, including RSS’ student wing ABVP, have often claimed that those with “anti-national” sentiments have found support from the Left-affiliated bodies.

The decision to instal a life-size statue of Vivekananda, a widely respected Hindu monk, is imbued with symbolism.

In his address, Modi said good reforms were earlier considered bad politics but now it is good politics because his government’s intentions and commitment are pure, and it has prepared a “protection shield” for the poor and other vulnerable sections before carrying out reforms.

People have endorsed our reform measures with their votes, he said.

The prime minister said the statue in the campus will inspire everyone and instill courage and compassion that Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in everyone.

“Swami Vivekanda wanted that education in the country should be such that it provides self-confidence to individuals and makes them ‘atmanirbhar’ in every way. The new National Education Policy is on the same line and has inclusion at its core,” he added.

tags
top news
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In