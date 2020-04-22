Pokhriyal launches VidyaDaan 2.0, a national program to develop and contribute e-learning content

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:11 IST

In view of the growing need of good quality digital content for school education amid the coronavirus lockdown, Minister of Human Resource Development on Wednesday launched a national programme VidyaDaan 2.0 and invited academicians and organizations from across the country to contribute and develop fun and engaging e-learning content aligned to the curriculum.

“VidyaDaan 2.0 is a common national program to develop and contribute e-learning content and a chance to be recognized nationally,” said CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi in an issued press statement.

Whosoever wishes to contribute the e-learning content can do so in various forms such as explanatory videos, animations, teaching videos, lesson plans, assessments, and question banks. The content will be later reviewed by a panel of academic experts and released for use on the DIKSHA app to help millions of children across the country.

“Following the launch, States and Union Territories can initiate their own program as part of VidyaDaan 2.0, inviting individuals/ Organisations/ educational institutions/ EdTech organizations/ teachers, etc. to nominate themselves as contributors on the content contribution tool of VidyaDaan 2.0 and contribute content in regional language(s), contextualized to their regions,” further adds Anurag Tripathi.

Here’s the direct link to VidyaDaan 2.0.