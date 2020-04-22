e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Pokhriyal launches VidyaDaan 2.0, a national program to develop and contribute e-learning content

Pokhriyal launches VidyaDaan 2.0, a national program to develop and contribute e-learning content

VidyaDaan 2.0 is a common national program to develop and contribute e-learning content and a chance to be recognized nationally.

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:11 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
         

In view of the growing need of good quality digital content for school education amid the coronavirus lockdown, Minister of Human Resource Development on Wednesday launched a national programme VidyaDaan 2.0 and invited academicians and organizations from across the country to contribute and develop fun and engaging e-learning content aligned to the curriculum. 

“VidyaDaan 2.0 is a common national program to develop and contribute e-learning content and a chance to be recognized nationally,” said CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi in an issued press statement.

Whosoever wishes to contribute the e-learning content can do so in various forms such as explanatory videos, animations, teaching videos, lesson plans, assessments, and question banks. The content will be later reviewed by a panel of academic experts and released for use on the DIKSHA app to help millions of children across the country.

“Following the launch, States and Union Territories can initiate their own program as part of VidyaDaan 2.0, inviting individuals/ Organisations/ educational institutions/ EdTech organizations/ teachers, etc. to nominate themselves as contributors on the content contribution tool of VidyaDaan 2.0 and contribute content in regional language(s), contextualized to their regions,” further adds Anurag Tripathi.

Here’s the direct link to VidyaDaan 2.0.

tags
top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Bill Gates lauds PM Modi’s leadership in tackling Covid-19 in India
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Full list of Delhi’s 89 containment zones, Campa Gali is latest addition
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News