Postponed! RRB ALP Technician aptitude test not on April 16, check notice

RRB RRC CEN 01/2019 computer based aptitude test will not be conducted on April 16.

The RRB ALP Technician second phase aptitude test that was scheduled to be held on April 16 has been postponed. RRB issued a notice on its official website announcing the postponement of exam. However, the new date of examination has not been decided yet. RRB will inform about the new schedule shortly.

“After publishing the result, RRBs have received certain representations from the candidates pertaining to answer keys, evaluation of actual score, Normalisation, etc. RRBs are scrutinising these representations have noted that prima facie there appears to be an error in answer key of few questions and actual score of few candidates.

Accordingly, RRBs have decided to once again check the correctness of final keys and evaluation to ensure fairness to all candidates and the recruitment process. On completion of this review, RRBs will publish final keys of these few questions along with the revised scores of the candidate.

The revised list of shortlisted candidates will also be published on the websites of RRBs for the information of all the candidates. In view of the above, the Computer Based Aptitude Test Scheduled on 16-04-19 is postponed and the revised date of the Aptitude Test Will be announced shortly,” the notice reads.

The RRB ALP CBT 2 results were declared on April 6. The exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8, 2019.

The candidates who had appeared for the RRB ALP CBT 2 can view their individual scores and their shortlisting status for Computer Based Aptitude Test by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs . They will have to key in their registration number and date of birth. This facility will be available up to April 16.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 15:44 IST