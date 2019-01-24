Pre-board results improve in Delhi government schools

After a dismal performance in mid-term examinations conducted in September last year, Class 10 and 12 students of Delhi government-run schools have posted a considerably improved result in the pre-board exams, results of which were announced this month, according to the directorate of education (DoE).

While the pass percentage of Class 10 rose to 48% from mid term’s 30%, 75.4% Class 12 students cleared the exams compared to 42.78% in the mid-term exams, the directorate said.

Sanjay Goel, director, DoE, said results are likely to improve further in the boards (to be conducted in XXXX). “The schools had set relatively tough question papers with no choices. The students have performed well as compared to the mid-term exams. We are hoping to get better results in the board examination, especially by Class 10 students, this time,” he said.

Soon after the mid-term results were announced in November last year, the DoE had initiated several remedial measures in its schools to improve the results. The heads of schools were asked to take “qualitative measures” to improve Class 10 board examination results. The heads were asked to analyse the mid-term exam answer scripts of science, mathematics and social science of selected government schools and identify the problems.

The teachers were asked to clear concepts of students through demonstration activities, encourage students to write while revising the subjects and encapsulate important topics by writing them in bullet points format. The school heads were also made to attend classes where the results were “poorer”. “Number of collective measures was taken by the schools to improve the result. The district education officers also conducted surprise inspections in the schools and monitor the preparations,” Goel said.

Last year, only 31% students passed the class 10 pre-board exams, following which the DoE issued show cause notices to as many as 120 schools. Though the result had improved to 69.32% in the board exams, it was 23.3% lower than the previous year.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:49 IST