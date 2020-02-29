e-paper
President Kovind stresses on value- based education to make students good human beings

The Centre and state governments have taken several initiatives in education, and every person should take benefit of such schemes, the president said.

Feb 29, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gumla (Jharkhand)
Ranchi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a gathering at first convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand, in Ranchi, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Ranchi: President Ram Nath Kovind addresses a gathering at first convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand, in Ranchi, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020(PTI)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday stressed on the importance of value-based education, saying the objective should be to make students good human beings.

“A good human being can become a good doctor, a good leader, a good father, a good husband. If a daughter becomes a good human being, she can become a good daughter-in-law and a good mother-in-law,” Kovind said, emphasising the importance of value-based education.

He also said that a degree itself is not the end of education.

The Centre and state governments have taken several initiatives in education, and every person should take benefit of such schemes, the president said.

Addressing a function of Vikas Bharati, an NGO, at Bishunpur in Gumla district, Kovind said he felt happy to meet people from the tribal community here.

“The country is changing, and we too should change. The change also requires resources...the population is increasing. You educate your children and inculcate good values in them,” he told the gathering.

Only through wisdom one can attain intelligence and skills, he said, adding that education also helps inculcating morality.

