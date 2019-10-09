e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Prime Minister Innovative Learning Program - Dhruv to be held from Oct 10, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Minister of Human Resource Development said that 60 students from the science and arts stream will get together and have the opportunity to discuss major problems being faced by the global community.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:53 IST
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.(HT file)
         

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Innovative Learning Program - Dhruv would be held between October 10 and 23.

“Talented students from the arts and science streams have been selected from around the country for the Prime Minister Innovative Learning Program - Dhruv. It would start on October 10 in Bengaluru and conclude on October 23 at IIT Delhi,” Nishank said.

He further said that 60 students from the science and arts stream will get together and have the opportunity to discuss major problems being faced by the global community.

“These 60 students - 30 from the science stream and 30 from the arts stream - will brainstorm on challenges like global warming, glacial meltdown, water conservation and agricultural problems. This will be a push towards India’s quest to become a $ 5 trillion economy,” he said.

ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan, Prime Minister’s Principal Scientific Advisor Professor K Vijayraghavan and the first Indian man in space Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma will be present for the program.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:53 IST

