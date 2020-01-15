e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Education / PSTET admit card to be released today, here’s how to download hall ticket for Jan 19 exam

PSTET admit card to be released today, here’s how to download hall ticket for Jan 19 exam

PSTET 2018 admit card: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:47 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Alamy Stock Photo)
         

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. PSTET 2018 exam is scheduled to be held on January 19, 2020.

Candidates can download their PSTET 2018 examination admit card from the official website PSTET 2018 at pstet.net after it is released.

Steps to download PSTET 2018 admit card after it is released:

1) Visit the official website for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 at pstet.net

2) Click on PSTET admit card link

3) Enter Regitration number, Password and captcha code

5) Click on login

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout of the same

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre.

tags
top news
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
2012 gang rape convicts will not be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea has been filed: Delhi govt
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
Cong-ruled Chhattisgarh moves Supreme Court against NIA Act enacted by Cong-led UPA
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
In Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, a judge who acquitted all accused
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
Jawans carry pregnant woman to hospital in snowfall, PM Modi shower praise
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News