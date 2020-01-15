PSTET admit card to be released today, here’s how to download hall ticket for Jan 19 exam

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:47 IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. PSTET 2018 exam is scheduled to be held on January 19, 2020.

Candidates can download their PSTET 2018 examination admit card from the official website PSTET 2018 at pstet.net after it is released.

Steps to download PSTET 2018 admit card after it is released:

1) Visit the official website for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 at pstet.net

2) Click on PSTET admit card link

3) Enter Regitration number, Password and captcha code

5) Click on login

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout of the same

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre.