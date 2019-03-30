Punjab Education Board introduces chapters on ill-effects of drugs in Class 6-11 syllabus

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced chapters on the harmful effects of drugs in the new physical education textbooks of Classes 6 to 11 with a view to sensitising the students on the issue, in a move seen as part of the ruling Congress’ campaign against the menace.

The physical education and sports textbook of Class 11 has a full-fledged chapter on the issue. “Drugs are responsible for the behavioural, mental and physical downfall and when people become habitual of taking drugs, they destroy their life,” reads a portion of chapter 5 titled “Harmful effects of drugs and doping”.

The chapter running into 11 pages states many sportspersons in a bid to gain fame and honour in a short span of time resort to use of banned drugs to win medals. It also highlights the consequences of drug consumption for their families and society at large.

The chapter talks about the types of drugs, fatal effects of tobacco, opium and narcotic drugs on human body besides their adverse effects on children’s physical growth. A school education board official said the decision to include the chapter on drugs was taken as reading at this stage leaves a more lasting impact on the youngsters’ mind.

PSEB chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia said, “Earlier, awareness was created among students about types and effects of drugs through seminars and lectures. Now, the board decided to make the topic part of their textbooks.”

“There was the need to make the students aware or they start consuming them as they have no idea about the ill-effects of consuming drugs,” he said.

Many teachers appreciated the move to make the topic part of school syllabi saying it will prove beneficial to the students.

Ranjit Singh, a physical education teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, Ludhiana, said, “The chapters are quite informative. The teachers can also encourage the students to participate in games and not resort to wrong ways of winning medals in competitions.”

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 08:48 IST