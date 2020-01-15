e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Education / Punjab govt to recruit 3,186 non- teaching staffs in education department

Punjab govt to recruit 3,186 non- teaching staffs in education department

The move will help plug a major gap in the school staff, thereby improving the standards of education, an official spokesperson said after a meeting of the Cabinet.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chandigarh
Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh
Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh (HT File)
         

The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to fill 3,186 posts of various cadres in teaching and non-teaching staff in schools.

The Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh approved the School Education Department proposal to this effect.

The move will help plug a major gap in the school staff, thereby improving the standards of education, an official spokesperson said after a meeting of the Cabinet.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister underlined the need for a serious relook at the school curriculum from the point of making students job-ready.

Pointing out that vocational courses had been introduced for senior classes in various fields, such as hospitality and mobile phone repair etc, he stressed the importance of more thrust on vocational teaching.

In line with the proposal of the School Education Department, the Cabinet gave nod to fill 132 posts of Deputy District Education Officer, Principal of Government Senior Secondary Schools, 311 Headmasters or Headmistresses, 2,182 masters or mistresses in various subjects, 32 Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs), 500 Elementary Trained Teachers, four law officers and 25 legal assistants.

The annual financial implication of the move, for the first three years during the probation period, would be Rs 42 crore per annum approximately.

However, once the probation period is over and the employees are given the full scale, the annual financial implication will be Rs 197 crore per annum approximately, said the spokesperson.

All these posts, except Principals, Headmasters and BPEOs, would be filled through the Directorate of Recruitment, already set up in the department since October 12, 2015. The posts of Principal, Headmaster and BPEO will be filled through the Punjab Public Service Commission.

In order to utilise the services of clerks optimally, the department has proposed to follow the methodology for rationalisation of clerks to dispose of the official work expeditiously as well as efficaciously.

tags
top news
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘India humiliated, Kohli cannot come in 28th over’: Akhtar gives advice - Watch
‘India humiliated, Kohli cannot come in 28th over’: Akhtar gives advice - Watch
Man dressed as Hitler rides around in motorbike sidecar in Germany
Man dressed as Hitler rides around in motorbike sidecar in Germany
Airline dumps fuel on Los Angeles school playground, over 20 injured
Airline dumps fuel on Los Angeles school playground, over 20 injured
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his visit to India
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his visit to India
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News