Punjab Pre-Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 8393 vacancies ends today

education

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 10:46 IST

Punjab Pre-Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The Recruitment Board of School Education Department, Punjab will close the registration process for pre-primary teacher recruitment on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at educationrecruitmentboard.com. The online application process began on December 1, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8393 vacancies, out of which, 3273 vacancies are for General, 840 for Scheduled Castes (M&B), 839 for Scheduled Castes (R&O) , 168 for Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B), 168 for Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O), 42 for Scheduled Castes (Sports-M&B),42 for Scheduled Castes (Sports-R&O), 839 for Backward Classes, 168 for Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen), 167 for Sportsperson (General), 84 for Freedom Fighters, 588 for Ex-Servicemen (General),84 each for Handicapped (Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired, Orthopedically Disabled and Intellectually Disabled or Multiple Disability) categories and 839 vacancies have been reserved for Economically Weaker Section of General Category.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is of Rs 500.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate who wish to apply for the recruitment must have passed class 12th exam or equivalent with at least 45% marks. Candidates should also have a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. Candidates must have passed class 10th with Punjabi as a subject. Candidates must be between 18 and 37 years of age.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online