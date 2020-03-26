Punjab PSC Recruitment: Apply now for 445 vacancies for principal, headmaster, details here

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:43 IST

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of principal and headmasters. There are a total of 134 vacancies for the post of principal and 311 vacancies for the post of headmaster/ headmistress.

The online application process began on March 24 and the last date to apply is April 30. Candidates can apply online ppsc.gov.in

Educational Qualification:

Applicant should have passed Master’s Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Engineering in any stream from a recognized university or institution

(i) with minimum fifty per cent (50%) marks in the case of persons from General Category

ii) with minimum forty-five per cent (45%) marks in the case of persons from the

Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes, other Backward Classes, Backward Classes or Physically Handicapped category.--- Applicant should have passed Degree of Bachelor of Education from a recognized university or institution except in case of persons holding the posts of Vocational Masters or Vocational Lecturer or Computer Masters or Computer Faculty Teachers and should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years on the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director (Means Director of Public Instructions, Punjab)

Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard is essential.

Pay Scale: 15600-39100+6600 Grade Pay

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

Click here for official notification

For the post of Headmaster/ headmistress:

Applicant should have passed Graduation with minimum fifty-five per cent (55%) marks from a recognized university or institution as per University Grants Commission Guidelines;

or

Should have passed Degree of Bachelor of Education from a recognized university or institution except in case of persons working to the posts of Vocational Masters or Vocational Lecturer or Computer Masters or Computer Faculty as per University Grants Commission Guidelines; and possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years against the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director (Means Director of Public Instructions, Punjab)

Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard is essential.

Pay Scale: 10300-34800+5400 Grade Pay

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

Click here for official notification