QS World Rankings: IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc among top 200, check list and details here

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has improved its position by 10 places in the 2020 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

The institute is placed at the 152nd, up from its 162nd position last year, in the rankings, which were released on Wednesday. In 2018 QS Rankings, IIT-B was ranked at 179th.

The rankings, by British higher education analysts QS, feature the top universities in the world, based on a QS survey.

Three Indian institutes have found a place in the global top two hundred in 2020 QS World University Rankings. Apart from IIT-B, the other two institutes in top 200 are IIT Delhi at 182nd rank and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at 184th rank.

The universities are ranked on parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citation per faculty, faculty student ratio, international faculty and international students.

Other Indian institutes in the Global top 500 in QS 2020 are: IIT Madras at 271, IIT Kharagpur at 281, IIT Kanpur at 291, IIT Roorkee at 383, University of Delhi at 474 and IIT Guwahati at 491.

Haryana-based OP Jindal Global University (JGU) is the new Indian university to break into top 1000 in QS World University Rankings. The university has been placed in the ranking bracket of 751-800.

Banaras Hindu University, University of Calcutta, University of Mumbai and Savitribai Phule Pune University have been placed in the bracket of 801-1000.

The top three institutes in the list are from the United States. They are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)at number one with an overall score of 100, Stanford University at number 2 with an overall score of 98.4 and Harvard University at number 3 with an overall score of 97.4.

At the fourth place is UK’s University of Oxford with an overall score of 97.2 and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) of the US is at number 5 position in Global QS World University Rankings 2020 with an overall score of 96.9.

