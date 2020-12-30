Railway Recruitment Cell invites online application against sports quota at rrclad.org, here’s direct link to apply online
Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at official website of Railway recruitment cell on or before January 20, 2020, till 11:59 pm. Check details here...education Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:59 IST
Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railways has invited online applications from talented and outstanding sports persons having minimum sports norms and educational qualification for the recruitment of Group C posts on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at rrclad.orgon or before January 20, 2020, till 11:59 pm.
Pay Scale:
Group ‘C’ posts PB-I Rs. 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1900/2000 and 2400/2800 (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level
Application fee:
Candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500 with a provision for refunding ‘ 400/- to those who will actually appear in the written examination.
For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex- Servicemen/Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Women, Minorities and Economical Backward Classes , the application fee is Rs. 250 with a provision for refunding the same to those who will actually appear in the trial examination.
The examination fee should be paid online using Internet banking or debit/credit cards.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Here’s direct link to apply online