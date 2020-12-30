Railway Recruitment Cell invites online application against sports quota at rrclad.org, here’s direct link to apply online

education

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:59 IST

Railway Recruitment Cell, North Central Railways has invited online applications from talented and outstanding sports persons having minimum sports norms and educational qualification for the recruitment of Group C posts on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at rrclad.orgon or before January 20, 2020, till 11:59 pm.

Pay Scale:

Group ‘C’ posts PB-I Rs. 5200- 20200 + Grade Pay Rs. 1900/2000 and 2400/2800 (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level

Application fee:

Candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 500 with a provision for refunding ‘ 400/- to those who will actually appear in the written examination.

For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex- Servicemen/Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Women, Minorities and Economical Backward Classes , the application fee is Rs. 250 with a provision for refunding the same to those who will actually appear in the trial examination.

The examination fee should be paid online using Internet banking or debit/credit cards.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s direct link to apply online