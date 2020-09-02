e-paper
Home / Education / Railways to run 20 pairs of special trains from Sept 2- 15 for JEE, NEET, NDA exam candidates in Bihar

A day after the Railways permitted NEET and JEE candidates to avail special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days, the national transporter has now decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of those appearing for these exams in Bihar.

education Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:29 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Representative
Representative(HT PHOTO)
         

Announcing the move, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the facility will also be extended to students appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA_ exam. “Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar,” the minister said in a tweet.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.

