Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:26 IST

The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan will declare the result of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020 on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 4 pm on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination will be able to check their results online at predeled.org.

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination was conducted on August 31, 2020, in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm, in online mode across the state. Candidates who will qualify the examination are advised to register for counselling before October 15, 2020.

The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses examination is being conducted for the recruitment of teachers in the state.

How to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020:

Visit the official website at predeled.org

On the homepage, click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.