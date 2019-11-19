e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Rajasthan CM Gehlot asks students to utilise technology for society’s betterment, avoid misuse

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said mobile phones have brought a revolution in the world and students should contribute in nation building through constructive use of these gadgets.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT file)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the students not to misuse technology and rather utilise it for the betterment of society.

Gehlot said mobile phones have brought a revolution in the world and students should contribute in nation building through constructive use of these gadgets.

“Technology is power in today’s world. Its positive use leads to development but its misuse can push us towards destruction,” the CM said during the ‘Bal Sangam’ function in Ajmer.

He said a misuse of modern gadgets can be very harmful and students should focus on acquiring knowledge through their use.

Citing an example, Gehlot said atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the result of misuse of technology. During the occasion, the chief minister also highlighted the contribution of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru in the development of the nation.

tags
top news
After objections, new uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals to be reviewed
After objections, new uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals to be reviewed
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Hindutva, Mehbooba Mufti and Nitish Kumar in Sena’s latest attack on BJP
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered
Mumbai teen, missing for a month, was sexually assaulted and murdered
Couple alleges daughters abducted, kept at self-styled godman’s institute
Couple alleges daughters abducted, kept at self-styled godman’s institute
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Sonia, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News