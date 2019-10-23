Rajasthan government committed to providing jobs to youth, says Gehlot

education

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government is committed to provide more employment opportunities to the youth.

He said the decision to remove the provision of immovable property in the reservation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in government services and educational institutions will come as a relief to a large number of youths. Due to various complications in the EWS reservation, unemployed youth were facing difficulty in taking advantage of it and understanding their suffering the government has taken this step.

Gehlot was addressing the office-bearers of various organisations, institutions and societies, and youths at his residence, who had come to express gratitude for the removal of the provision. “During my first term as chief minister, we had passed the proposal of 14% reservation in the interest of the economically weaker section from the state assembly and sent it to the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, but unfortunately it was not approved at the central level,” he said.

The current central government has provided 10% reservation to the economically weaker section, but due to provisions related to immovable properties and other complexities, the youth of the state are not getting the benefit of it. “Now our decision will put pressure on the centre to remove these complications,” he added. He said the state government will also demand from the GoI for removal of other complex provisions including immovable property in the EWS reservation so that the in central services and educational institutions, the youth of the state can get proper benefits of this reservation.

Welcoming the CM’s decision, transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas said that the state government is concerned about the future of the youth. The government has taken this welfare step towards ease their path.

The state government has decided to end parameter of 5 acres and more agricultural land, residential flats of 1000 square feet and above, 100 square feet in notified municipalities for eligibility of economically weaker section for services and educational institutions of the state government for availing benefit of EWS reservation. Now the total annual income (maximum ₹8 lakh) of the family will be considered for EWS reservation in state services and educational institutions of the state.

