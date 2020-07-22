Rajasthan labourer’s son scores 99.2% in Class 12, wants to become a civil servant

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:18 IST

When everyone was congratulating Prakash Fulwariya for getting the second rank in the state in Class 12 Arts examinations, he was a little dissatisfied. He expected to score 100 marks in all five subjects.

In the results declared on Tuesday, the young boy got 100 marks in Hindi and History, 99 in Hindi Literature and English, and 98 in Political Science. On Tuesday evening after the results, the boy was busy trying to figure out why he lost four marks. “I had worked hard and expected to score full marks in all subjects,” he said.

Fulwariya of Loharawa village in Barmer district said he wants to become an IAS officer -- “not for myself but for people like me who have to struggle to study”. His father, Channa Ram, works on construction sites. He has been bed-ridden for some time after a paralytic attack.

“In our village, power cut is a big problem. Often my sister and I had to study using torch. On most days, there was no electricity at night,” said Fulwariya, who has four siblings.

His elder sister, also in Class 12, scored 83%. Prakash is second among the siblings.

“For lack of resources, I will go to a nearby college for higher education. After graduation, I will prepare for the civil services examination. I want to become an IAS to help poor students like me who live in remote areas like mine,” said the student of government senior secondary school in Loharwa, 70km from district headquarters.

He said he didn’t know if he will be able to go to Jaipur or Delhi to prepare for the CS examination because his father, the only earning member of the family, was on bed. The boy scored 97% in Class 10.