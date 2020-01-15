Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020: 4207 vacancies on offer, apply from Jan 20

education

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 16:14 IST

Rajasthan Staff selection has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of patwari on December 5, 2019. The online registration will begin on January 20, 2020. Interested candidates can check the official notification online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the notification, the application process will end on February 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4207 vacancies of Patwari. Out of which, 3637 vacancies are for the Non-TSP region and 570 for the TSP region.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC (creamy layer) category and applicants from other states are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. For OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates, the application fee is Rs 350 and for SC/ST applicants the registration fee is Rs 250.

However, payment can be made through online mode only.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: