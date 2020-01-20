e-paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 4421 vacancies begins at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 4421 vacancies begins at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4421 vacancies of Patwari. Out of which, 3815 vacancies are for the Non-TSP region and 606 for the TSP region.

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:26 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020.
Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020.(HT file)
         

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has started the online registration process for the recruitment of Patwari on Monday, January 20, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 19, 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC (creamy layer) category along with the applicants from other states are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. On the other hand, for OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates, the application fee is Rs 350 and for SC/ST applicants the registration fee is Rs 250.

However, payment can be made through online mode only.

Age limit:

An applicant should be between 18 to 40 years old.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here 

Candidates can click here to apply online for the post of Patwari.

Chandrayaan 2, India-Aus 2001 match in PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha message
800 leaders in custody as Andhra special session for capital shift begins
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
‘Rohit ne maar k bharta bana dia,’ Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
After Seltos and Carnival, Kia Motors plans compact SUV to rival Brezza
How you can get 3 months of Amazon Prime membership just for Rs 329
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchange hugs at SAG Awards
