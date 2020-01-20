Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 4421 vacancies begins at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

education

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:26 IST

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has started the online registration process for the recruitment of Patwari on Monday, January 20, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 19, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4421 vacancies of Patwari. Out of which, 3815 vacancies are for the Non-TSP region and 606 for the TSP region.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC (creamy layer) category along with the applicants from other states are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. On the other hand, for OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates, the application fee is Rs 350 and for SC/ST applicants the registration fee is Rs 250.

However, payment can be made through online mode only.

Age limit:

An applicant should be between 18 to 40 years old.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here

Candidates can click here to apply online for the post of Patwari.